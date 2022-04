LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: High clouds and breezes and it still reached 86 today. More winds in the forecast tomorrow and even warmer high nearing 90 for some neighborhoods before another cool down by midweek from an approaching cold front. Expect a roller coaster ride in temps as we top out in the 90s down to 80s and even 60s in the 8-day forecast.