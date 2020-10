Clear skies and cool morning temperatures are about the only thing that seems "fallish" right now. Today will be our warmest day of the week and for a while, as cooler changes are finally in sight. We will see a little wildfire smoke in our skies today with the light winds, but breezy northerly winds are on the way to finish the week and Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says that will bring cooler temps with them.