Late-weekend clouds have cleared and we’re back to blue skies for our first Monday of April. Those clear skies will allow for great star-gazing at night, with very little moonlight with now. Gusty north winds return tomorrow with a cold front that will break down a little of the extra heat by midweek. But Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says it won’t last long, as well-above normal 90s keep showing up this week.