Waiting game on rain in Las Vegas; mountain snow on the way

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – While we wait for rain to start later today, a Winter Storm Warning for the mountains of southern Nevada starts at 10am and is scheduled to run until 4 tomorrow afternoon. Up to 10 inches of new snow is expected above 6,000 ft with up to 2 feet possible above 8,000ft.



Here in town we’re not expecting rain until later in the afternoon (maybe not even until after sunset) so there will be plenty of cool sunshine as the days rolls on.

The forecast is still calling for up to a quarter of an inch accumulation as the storm lingers through Thursday.

Wind will still be a factor with gusts up to 30mph as this storm system approaches.



We’re also still talking about cooler temps – just not right away. We only made it to 49 yesterday and that’s what we’re forecasting for today. For the last two days of the year the mercury might even climb to 50, but it’ll be the clouds wind and rain that you’ll likely be talking about.



The high for the first day of 2022 won’t make it out of the mid 40s with lows dropping into the upper 20s.