We’re lucky so far on this St. Patrick’s Day Thursday with lighter winds and nice blue skies. There will be some clouds drifting in by the afternoon from the next system already sliding over the west coast. Temps will be slightly cooler today, but very normal for mid-March. As we get ready to say farewell to winter this weekend, it looks like our first chance for spring showers comes right as we change seasons. It’s all in Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast.