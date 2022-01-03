Very cold temps will slowly thaw out

Very cold temps again to start our first Monday of the new year. It will take a while to thaw out from the 20s and low 30s, but the sunshine will help as high pressure rebuilds over the west starting today. There will be some passing high clouds at times through the day with more scattered high clouds tonight. Temps will rebound through the week, even reaching the 60s again later in the week. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says that will help make the mornings milder, too.