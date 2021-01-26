Vegas Snow Day 2021: Families flock to community parks to enjoy fresh snow

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas valley residents woke up to white-covered rooftops, cars and parks Tuesday morning after mother nature left a fresh slate of snow overnight. For the second day in a row, the winter weather system moving through the area brought more snow flurries to both higher and lower elevations.

Locals headed to their community parks across the valley to take advantage of the snowfall — a rare occurrence in the desert.

Fox Hill Park in Summerlin was filled with snowmen, sleds and snow gear as families enjoyed the fresh few inches of snow.

The National Weather Service Las Vegas reports neighborhoods from the northwest to the southwest part of the valley could see as much as two inches of snow.

While the western parts of the valley recorded much of the highly-anticipated snowfall, 8 News Now viewers from the Providence area, Anthem and other parts of the valley also saw some dusted roads and palm trees.

Lingering snow showers this morning will taper off by the afternoon. But attention turns to another storm system which will bring heavy snow to the Sierra later this week! 🌧️ #cawx #nvwx #azwx pic.twitter.com/yc4vdrJ2uz — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 26, 2021

This winter storm is expected to push east of the area and potentially squeeze out some additional light snowfall accumulations over portions of southern Nevada and northwest Arizona Tuesday, according to the NWS.

Roads are slick and slippery, so residents are reminded to travel safe and slow.