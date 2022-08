LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An excessive heat warning is in effect through Sunday at 8 p.m. as the Las Vegas valley experiences a prolonged heat wave with dangerous highs and little relief overnight.

This is the valley’s first heat warning for the month of August since the valley has not had one since July 20.

The extreme heat is here to stay as we are 8-12 degrees above normal. Humidity has dropped to 15% and should drop more as temperatures rise.