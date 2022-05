LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Another unseasonably pleasant day with highs in the 70s. The cool trend continues for one more day as winds also calmed down from Wednesday. We do expect a rapid warm-up for Friday into your weekend where we’ll see our first 100 of the year. Next week looks to see a downward trend in the temperatures with another storm late week that knocks us back to the 80s again.