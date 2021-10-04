Two chances for rain this week; high temps dip into the 70s

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – AN UNSETTLED WEEK WITH TWO CHANCES FOR RAIN

Increasing clouds throughout the day Monday with the high in the upper 80s.



Mostly cloudy tonight with the low around 70.



Mostly cloudy tomorrow with chances for scattered showers (less than a quarter of an inch accumulation). The high temp drops to 80.



Lingering clouds stick around Wednesday and Thursday with no rain. Wednesday’s high: 84. Thursday’s high: 86.



Next chance for rain will be Friday when the high may not make it out of the 70s.



Mostly sunny for the coming weekend with Saturday’s high 80 and Sunday’s high 78.