LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Not quite 100 today but we came close with the official high at 98. We do expect triple-digits to return to many neighborhoods tomorrow as we match the hottest temp of the year so far at 102. However, a cooling trend will commence by Friday as temps drop all the way back to the low 80s by #MemorialDay. WINDS will also be returning Thursday with the strongest gusts expected late weekend into Memorial Day.