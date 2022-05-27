LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Another triple-digit day as highs climbed up to 101. Breezy winds also returned with gusts up to 30+ mph by afternoon as another system dives down through the region over the weekend. More wind and a cooling trend is expected over the holiday weekend with #RedFlagWarnings through Sunday along with #WindAdvisories Saturday. The coolest day will be #MemorialDay as high drop to the mid 80s before rebounding back to the 100s again late week