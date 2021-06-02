Too much heat, too soon

We’re starting June with our first heat warning of the year and it goes into effect today before we even get to the lunch hour. The mercury will be rising quickly as summer-like temps settle in for the rest of the week. Some neighborhoods will be pushing up near 110 by Friday. Protect yourself from the searing sun and drink plenty of water to keep your body in check. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says this heat wave is going to last a while.