Thunderstorms, wind, and cooler temps to finish June

Starting our last Friday of June with mostly sunny skies, but there is something different in the forecast this afternoon with possible thunderstorms popping up in the mountains and even the lower valleys. Highs should be closer to normal, staying below 105 degrees. This instability should be gone by tomorrow with more heat, but some very big winds will blow in to finish the weekend. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has some much-needed relief from the extra-hot temps coming next week.