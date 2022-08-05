Our week closes out with more chances for rain and thunderstorms – mainly through the morning hours. Occasional light showers have been spinning through southern Nevada since last night, rotating into southern California, and wrapping back into our area. Some of these showers could also have lighting with them so keep an eye on the sky while you’re outdoors. After today, the weekend looks fairly calm and quiet. But Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW says the chance for thunderstorms returns as kids are heading back to school next week.