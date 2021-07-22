Damage reported in southeast valley after storms bring heavy rain, powerful winds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Reports of damage are flooding in from around the valley after severe thunderstorms pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rains.

Metro units are responding to major flooding in the southeast valley near Broadbent and Russell and Boulder Highway and Desert Horizons Drive. They say multiple powerlines have snapped, and vehicles are stuck. Avoid the area — some roads are impassable.

An important rule to remember is: Turn Around, don’t drown.

NOW: We have multiple units out near Broadbent and Russell, Boulder Hwy/Desert Horizon with major flooding, multiple powerlines are snapped and down. Multiple vehicles are stuck. Some roads are impassable. Please avoid the area and DO NOT enter flooded roadways. pic.twitter.com/jUMTrVHFtF — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 22, 2021

In Henderson, the Arroyo Grande Sports Complex sustained damage, including dirt slides, flooding, felled roll-up doors and uprooted trees. At least 12 trees were uprooted at Sunridge Park.

We are at Arroyo Grande Sports Complex where trees are down and water is flowing in the wash through the park @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/Hm8mWT6YOM — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) July 22, 2021

For the Boulder City and Lake Mead areas, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 5 p.m. The National Weather Service Las Vegas office says wind gusts up to 60 mph will be the main hazard.

⚠️ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING | 4:09pm PDT/MST⚠️



A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for west central Mohave and east central Clark counties, including Boulder City and Lake Mead, until 5:00pm PDT/MST.



60 mph wind gusts are the main hazard.#nvwx #azwx pic.twitter.com/jOL7tqBYrx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 22, 2021

Confirmed microbursts have been reported in the following areas:

West Summerlin: 60 mph

60 mph Henderson south of 215: 60 mph

60 mph Henderson east of Henderson Airport: 40 mph

CONFIRMED MICROBURST: "Microbursts" are strong downdraft winds in an isolated area that hits the ground and spreads out. The winds can cause severe damage to roofs, trees, etc. our last microburst was in Green Valley in 2018 with 70 mph winds. #TeddSaid #WeatherNow #MostAccurate pic.twitter.com/hGWSXUNgi6 — Tedd Florendo (@TeddFlorendo) July 22, 2021

https://twitter.com/TeddFlorendo/status/1418316869216448520

A microburst is a strong downburst in an isolated area that hits the ground and spreads out. The last microburst occurred in 2018 in the Green Valley area, with 70 mph winds. Trees were damaged in the event.

Holy MONSOON!



One of many downed trees in my area after the wind and rain blew through the NW valley.



We have team coverage starting at 4 on @8NewsNow. @TeddFlorendo pic.twitter.com/3Dfv1z2KLJ — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) July 22, 2021

And this is why it's called monsoon season. Video from Rodney Miranda in Henderson. #8NN pic.twitter.com/HxdqSaaGbC — David Charns (@davidcharns) July 22, 2021

A trained storm spotter observed 8-10 inches of water over the roadway at Sunset Road and Stephanie Street in the southeast valley.

As of 4:19 p.m., at least 6,477 NV Energy customers are without power. According to the utility’s website, the majority of these outages are being reported in the southwest valley.

McCarran International Airport is experiencing delays due to weather, according to The FAA’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center. Thunderstorms are causing traffic gate holds and taxi delays, ranging from 31 to 45 minutes.

Airborne arrival traffic is experiencing delays of 15 minutes or less, but no destination-specific delays are being reported.

Monsoon season is upon us! Here's an afternoon view from LAS. 😳Be sure to monitor your flight status if you're traveling today. pic.twitter.com/mvsXsyjKb4 — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) July 22, 2021

Stay with 8 News Now for more severe weather updates.