Damage reported in southeast valley after storms bring heavy rain, powerful winds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Reports of damage are flooding in from around the valley after severe thunderstorms pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rains.
Metro units are responding to major flooding in the southeast valley near Broadbent and Russell and Boulder Highway and Desert Horizons Drive. They say multiple powerlines have snapped, and vehicles are stuck. Avoid the area — some roads are impassable.
An important rule to remember is: Turn Around, don’t drown.
In Henderson, the Arroyo Grande Sports Complex sustained damage, including dirt slides, flooding, felled roll-up doors and uprooted trees. At least 12 trees were uprooted at Sunridge Park.
For the Boulder City and Lake Mead areas, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 5 p.m. The National Weather Service Las Vegas office says wind gusts up to 60 mph will be the main hazard.
Confirmed microbursts have been reported in the following areas:
- West Summerlin: 60 mph
- Henderson south of 215: 60 mph
- Henderson east of Henderson Airport: 40 mph
A microburst is a strong downburst in an isolated area that hits the ground and spreads out. The last microburst occurred in 2018 in the Green Valley area, with 70 mph winds. Trees were damaged in the event.
A trained storm spotter observed 8-10 inches of water over the roadway at Sunset Road and Stephanie Street in the southeast valley.
As of 4:19 p.m., at least 6,477 NV Energy customers are without power. According to the utility’s website, the majority of these outages are being reported in the southwest valley.
McCarran International Airport is experiencing delays due to weather, according to The FAA’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center. Thunderstorms are causing traffic gate holds and taxi delays, ranging from 31 to 45 minutes.
Airborne arrival traffic is experiencing delays of 15 minutes or less, but no destination-specific delays are being reported.
