This heatwave will be hard to budge

The dog days of summer will live up to their name this week as we sweat out another long stretch of extremely hot days in the 110s. Valley temps will reach anywhere from 110 to 118 or hotter as high pressure builds and expands again over the west. Heat Warnings start today and will last for nearly a week, testing our endurance to dangerously hot summer temperatures. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says we won’t find that much relief in the mountains either.