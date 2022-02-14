These sweet 70s will disappear

Starting out a “lover-ly” day with lots of sunshine and more of those 70s on the way this afternoon. But a few high clouds are showing up as the first hint of things to change for us this week. We’ll squeak by with a nice Valentine’s Day before a potent Pacific storm arrives tomorrow with a fanfare of strong, gusty winds, cooler air, and possibly some much-needed showers and mountain snow. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the cooler February-like temps that may not stick around all that long again.