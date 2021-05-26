The worst timing for cloudy skies

Cloudy skies overnight blocked our view of that spectacular Super Flower moon eclipse that was visible for most of the west all the way to Australia! We’ll spend the morning with clouds and sunshine before the clouds slide out for the afternoon. Southwesterly breezes will pick up through the day and we’ll stay breezy with warm highs again reaching the mid-90s. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a look at a toasty Memorial Day weekend and a hot start to June.