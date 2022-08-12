LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Numerous Flood Alerts were issued earlier and rounds of monsoon storms rocked much of the region this afternoon. We expect the moist and unstable atmosphere to remain into next week meaning thunderstorms are possible daily. Daytime heating could mean we could see some t’storms blossom as early as late morning and midday with some of them producing heavy rain. #FlashFloodWatches have been extended through 1AM Sunday as the threat of flooding from these slow moving storms will be the biggest threat among lightning and strong sudden gusts. Las Vegas officially received .58″ of rain from yesterday’s storm putting our current monsoon season total at 1.28″ so far. This would make Monsoon Season 2022 the wettest in 10 years.