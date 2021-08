Tuesday won’t be an easy day to breathe outdoors. The smoky haze has returned to southern Nevada skies and an air quality advisory has been issued to alert everyone of the thicker haze filled with wildfire smoke, dust, and other pollutants. There will be southwest breezes again through the afternoon to help stir up the air a bit, but they will also bring in more smoke from the west. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast is getting hotter as we head toward our last weekend of August!