The monsoon stays busy this week

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

We’re on storm watch again today with showers and thunderstorms developing before Noon and staying active through the afternoon. Areas of heavy rain with lightning and gusty winds are also expected, especially for northwest Arizona and west of Las Vegas. But we can’t rule out isolated storms in the valley that could produce flooding on roads and in neighborhoods. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has many days in the week ahead with chances for storms.

