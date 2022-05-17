LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Waiting for our first 100 of the year after coming just a degree or two shy these past few days. We’ll hang on to the heat for a few days before another approaching trough brings back strong winds followed by a nearly 15 degree cool down back to the 80s. #FireWeatherWatches have been issued for Thursday AM through Friday PM as low humidity and strong winds elevate the fire danger as we come closer and closer to wildfire season.