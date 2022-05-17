LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Waiting for our first 100 of the year after coming just a degree or two shy these past few days. We’ll hang on to the heat for a few days before another approaching trough brings back strong winds followed by a nearly 15 degree cool down back to the 80s. #FireWeatherWatches have been issued for Thursday AM through Friday PM as low humidity and strong winds elevate the fire danger as we come closer and closer to wildfire season.
The heat continues with bigger changes coming this week. Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, May 17th
