In like a lion and out like a lamb; we'll finish March on a much quieter note today, except along the Colorado River where north winds will stay consistently breezy to gusty for our last day of the month. Make some time to be outdoors with plenty of sunshine and normal afternoon highs in the mid-70s. If you're not ready for the heat, you may wilt a little when you see Sherry's hot holiday weekend coming in her most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast.