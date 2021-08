There’s a very visible layer of smoke and haze along the valley floor again this morning. We’ve got a few extra clouds in the sky this morning, but they won’t hold back the heat today as temps rise a little closer to 105 this afternoon with southwest breezes again. An Air Quality Advisory has been extended through today and could last even longer as the smoke doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to leave. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast also has more heat before our last weekend of August.