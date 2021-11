Gobbles of buttery sunshine on this Thanksgiving! Hopefully, you’ve already got the oven on warming up the kitchen with morning lows in the chilly 40s and some leftover north breezes. But winds will be on the lighter side today, except along the river where wind advisories have been extended. Highs will stay in the seasonal 60s for a couple of days before another warm-up. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast is setting the table for near-record temps as we roll into December next week.