LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: 112 for the high means we were just 2 degrees within reaching the daily record of 114 set back in 1937. The good news is the heat will now start on a downward trend in temps as highs drop below normal to the 90s by early next week. We’ll see the return of monsoon moisture return to the region by next week as we trade heat for humidity.