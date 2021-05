It’s going to be a warmer Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and lighter winds. The air is staying very dry so it’s really important that you’re drinking plenty H2O and keeping water with you wherever you go. Hotter 90s start showing up again today and to finish the work week. Highs will push right back up to near the century mark before the weekend winds return. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a break in the heat again, thanks to those winds.