LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– #Teddsaid: 110 is the official high today as temps remain above average for another day, only 3 degrees below the record high. Next week the monsoon moisture will migrate up to the valley, however, in the meantime, the heat will stay over us and the moisture will remain south. #ExcessiveHeatWatches have been issued for East Clark and Mohave Counties including the Colorado River Valley from Thursday morning through Friday PM. Temps are expected to reach up to 117 in some neighborhoods and come very close to record highs and warm lows.