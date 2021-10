High clouds will keep sliding through our blue skies today, and like yesterday, we’re not looking for rain from these clouds. Temps will warm up a little more to the normal upper 70s with light winds. We’ll stay on this trend a few more days with near-normal highs into the weekend. But parts of the west are setting up for a lot of rain and Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast finally has a chance for some showers coming our way in the desert.