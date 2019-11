CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — A wet Thanksgiving is leading to dangerous conditions in parts of Clark County. A flash flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for south central Clark County.

Places that could be impacted include Laughlin and Bullhead City. At about 5:30 pm, emergency management reported significant flash flooding with multiple swift water rescues between Laughlin and Needles. Flash flooding is expected to continue or begin shortly in those areas.