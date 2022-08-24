LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A flash flood warning has been issued for northwestern Clark County mountains in Southern Nevada for Wednesday, August 24 until 6:30 p.m.

Ongoing storms could produce heavy rain across the Spring Mountains in Western Clark County.

Other areas that could experience flash flooding include Rainbow Canyon, Mt. Charleston, Kyle Canyon campground, Blue Diamond, Spring Mountain Ranch, and Mary Jane Falls campground.

Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph could also impact the Red Rock Canyon area.

Flood watches remain in effect until midnight Thursday, Aug. 25 for the Colorado River valley all the way down south to Primm and down river to Laughlin, Bullhead City, Arizona, and also Cal-Nev-Ari, Nevada.

A dust warning has also been issued in Pahrump until 4 p.m. Drivers could experience less than a quarter mile of visibility in that area and are advised to pull over if visibility is impacted.