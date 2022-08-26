LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No weather alerts have been issued for Friday, Aug. 26 however that could change as mountain storms are blossoming on schedule.

There are also fewer storms expected for Friday but isolated rain chances could still be possible.

Drier and breezy conditions are expected for the weekend across Las Vegas.

Hotter and above normal and dry conditions are expected next week as the monsoon stays to the south of the state.

The deepening trough coming in from NorCal will bring a drier Southwest flow Saturday pushing most of the low-grade monsoon moisture to the southeast.