LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Warmed back up to 98 this afternoon as high pressure brought back hotter than normal temps for the first day of fall. Wildfire smoke will also increase this evening and overnight as westerly winds drift the smoke from central California wildfires back to the region. Highs will dip back to the 90s as we steer clear of excessive heat and stay just a few degrees above normal. Next week 80s could return as early as midweek.