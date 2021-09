LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Excessive Heat Warnings have been extended again through 9 P.M. Thursday as temps near record highs. Wildfire smoke from Northern California and Utah also drifted back into the region bringing moderate air quality again for smoke and ozone. We’ll see the skies clear more tomorrow as a south easterly flow will bring back modest low grade monsoon moisture back to the region. Isolated thunderstorms are possible through Saturday, but mainly confined to the mountains.