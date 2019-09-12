Live Now
Las Vegas Valley firefighters hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony and march

Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 11th

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Warming trend begins Thursday as temperatures soar back to triple-digits this weekend. However, we’re tracking a rapid cool down from a pacific storm that will bring strong wind and cooler 80s next week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories