TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Hurricane Zeta made landfall in southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday evening as a strong Category 2 storm and has sights set on a second U.S. landfall in Mississippi.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Zeta made landfall around 5 p.m. ET near Cocodrie, Louisiana with maximum sustained wind speeds of 110 mph. By around 11 p.m. ET, the storm was 80 mph with the eyewall of the storm expected to move into southern Alabama and then move quickly across the southeastern United States through Thursday.