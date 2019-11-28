Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, November 27th

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -#TeddSaid: The next round of rain returns for Thanksgiving as heavier more widespread bands are expected. More mountains snow will create travel headaches along with snarled traffic from rain on valley roads.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories