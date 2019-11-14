Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, November 13th

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Clouds roll in for Thursday, but we still remain dry. Temperatures don’t take too big of a nosedive as highs stay above average for now. Finally some changes return next week as we could see our first raindrop in weeks.

