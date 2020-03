Gorgeous sunshine and warmer temps for our Tuesday, with some breezy winds so far. But expect those southwest winds to get gusty through the morning with top speeds above 30 mph in some areas this afternoon. We'll keep the winds for the next couple of days as the next chilly system sets up in the Pacific Northwest. Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the timing of our next chance for rain and the drop in temps that comes with it.