Clouds mixed with some sunshine for your Tuesday. Even with the clouds there should be an increase in afternoon highs as we start out warmer today. Temps should reach the low 100s and increase a couple of degrees each day until getting close to record highs later in the week. Heat warnings have already been issued. Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the hot numbers you need to prepare for and the windy and maybe wet changes that will help cool us down for the weekend.