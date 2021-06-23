Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, June 23rd

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Showers and some isolated storms today, but we didn’t get much rain as only a trace was reported at McCarran. Temps cooled off around 20 degrees cooler than yesterday as high hit 90 at midnight and only the 80s by afternoon. Shower and storm chances remain only in the slight category tomorrow, but will wane from the valley by Friday and beyond under a more westerly flow. This weekend we’ll soar back to above average heat and remain extra hot through next week. We are not expecting temps next week to be excessive.