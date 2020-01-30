Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, January 29th

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Tracking north winds tonight through Thursday as they decrease before the weekend. There’s an abnormally strong ridge of high pressure expected to push into the region over the weekend bringing back 70s for daytime highs. However, it looks like the warm-up will be brief as another potent storm system migrates into the region on Sunday and ushers in colder temps for the start of next week. Temperatures could drop 20 degrees from Sunday to Monday as highs in the 70s dip down to the 50s.