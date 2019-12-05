Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, December 4th

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) - No alerts for Las Vegas, but there *is* a Winter Weather Advisory for higher elevations. It started at 4am and is scheduled to run until 10pm. Snow estimates have been raised to between 6" and 12" - but the snow level has been raised to 8,000ft and above (rain/snow mix below that)

Rain in Las Vegas will be off and on throughout the day, with steadier light-to-moderate showers picking up between 10am and noon, then staying steadier and even a little stronger through the afternoon. Showers begin to taper off as the system exits to the east between 5 and 7pm with chances for spitting showers / sprinkles until after 8pm.