Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, December 4th

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Rain hits the region bringing between .25″ to .50″ to the valley along with mountain snow. Showers will be ending from west to east but could more be on the way for the weekend? Here’s what you need to know….

