Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, August 21st

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Excessive Heat Warnings set to expire Thursday at 8PM. Clouds and breezy winds will also increase overnight as temps begin a downward trend into the weekend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories