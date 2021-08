LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: We didn’t even reach 100 today as strong winds blew through the region again. Gusty winds should subside tomorrow, but overnight lows will drop way down to the 70s for a few days. Expect below average temps through the weekend before we crank up the heat again. Widespread haze will roll back tomorrow through Friday as wildfire smoke meanders into the region again.