Super sunny skies for our last Wednesday of the month. Temps will climb quickly today to even record highs by the afternoon, reaching for our first 100s of the year and a first for the month of April. Excessive heat warnings are in place through tomorrow alerting us to be careful in this early summer-like heat. Stay indoors during the hottest hours and keep drinking plenty of water. Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a little relief this weekend, but how long will it last?