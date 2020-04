Clouds, sun, and some showers have been mixed over Clark County and nearby areas of the desert this Tuesday morning. The large area of low pressure will take most of today to spin its way through the Great Basin and east of us by tonight. As skies clear tonight, don't forget to look for the Lyrid Meteor shower show with up to 20 shooting stars an hour. Highs will reach normal temps of 80 degrees today, but Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a much hotter weekend coming up.