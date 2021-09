LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Air Quality Advisories remains in effect as the wildfire smoke from California drifted back into the valley. Temps also dropped back to the 80s and should remain unseasonably cool for a few days. Morning temps will drop the the low 60s and to numbers we haven’t seen since late May. Wildfire smoke should clear more with the passage of the cold front tonight and push most of the smoke south.