Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 15th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Staying mild for another day before wind and cooler weather returns. Expect another round over the weekend too as we blast through October.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories